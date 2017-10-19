Spur Ghosts Media After Canning Racism Panel

Spur has remained tight-lipped about cancelling a panel that was expected to do an in-depth investigation into an alleged racist incident that happened at Texamo Spur at The Glen Shopping Centre earlier this year.

After numerous calls to Spur CEO Pierre Van Tonder and emails to the company's headquarters, the restaurant chain had by Thursday afternoon -- more than 48 hours after initially approached -- not responded to questions about the matter.

On Tuesday, a Spur employee known only as Gayle answered Van Tonder's phone and requested that he not be contacted on his personal cellphone.

"Please call on his [Van Tonder's] landline, do not call him on this number again."

She then suggested that HuffPost SA send an email about our inquiry. These emails were never responded to.

@SpurRestaurant planned a panel to look at racist incident, then it became the target of a boycott. https://t.co/mZ5hpgXbNY, via @HuffPostSA — Pieter du Toit (@PieterDuToit) October 16, 2017

Earlier this week, HuffPost SA learnt that the panel was cancelled at the last minute. Panel head Professor Elmien du Plessis said they were informed at the 11th hour that they would no longer be required to probe the infamous altercation between a white man and a black woman, which led to a racist row and a boycott of the restaurant by mainly white, Afrikaans-speaking patrons, fueled by trade union Solidarity and Afrikaner rights organisation AfriForum.

A video of the exchange went viral on social media and the male patron was subsequently banned from going to any Spur, after an investigation by the restaurant.

This led to the boycott, as some customers believed white people were being treated unfairly.