In one of the biggest data breaches in South African history, more than 30 million South Africans could have had their sensitive data sold on the internet to web hackers. The priority now is to see if you have been affected.

The website Have I Been Pwned allows you to punch in your email address and check, within seconds, if your account is one of the millions who have been affected.

The site was founded by Australian Microsoft regional director Tory Hunt, who said on Twitter on Wednesday that the data breach "is one of the worst I've ever seen on many levels".

New breach: South African Master Deeds database with 30m+ records & 2.2m emails. 36% already in @haveibeenpwned More https://t.co/UbvTItOYFF — Have I been pwned? (@haveibeenpwned) October 18, 2017

New information has suggested that the SA Credit Bureau could be responsible for the massive leak of information.

I hope the party responsible for publicly publishing this data is quick to take accountability and notify impacted parties — Troy Hunt (@troyhunt) October 18, 2017

Let's not call this a "hack" folks. Someone in South Africa literally published their database of the entire country to the public internet. https://t.co/uvP8fLvqXg — Troy Hunt (@troyhunt) October 18, 2017

The sensitive private information of 30 million South Africans, contained in the massive data breach, appears to have been hacked from a credit bureau.

Hunt said the database contained names of people, their gender, ethnicity, home ownership and contact information. The data also contained people's identity numbers and other information, such as their estimated income, directorships and employer information.