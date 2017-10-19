A new board for state owned South African Airways (SAA) was on Thursday announced in Pretoria. The appointment of the six new board members includes in it Johannes "JB" Magwaza who takes over from Dudu Myeni as chairperson.

Here are things you may need to know about the newly appointed chair.

1. Magwaza is the founder and executive chairman of privately owned equity firm Nkunzi Investment Holdings(Pty) Ltd.

Nkunzi Investment Holdings is based in KwaZulu-Natal and it has an office in Johannesburg. The firm specialises in "mature, leveraged and management buy-ins" in medium to large companies.

2. Magwaza is a veteran corporate director of several national and International companies

He has served as chairman of Mutual & Federal Insurance Company Ltd from May 2006 to May 2012. He was also an Independent non-executive director of KAP international from November 2004 to November 2014. In addition he served as Holding's Lead independent director up to November 2014.

He is a retired Tongaat Hullet personnel director and has served as chairman and non-executive director of Pamodzi Investment Holdings and Motseng Investment Holdings. He served as the independent non-executive chairman of the board at Tongaat Hullet Limited since April 2009 until July 2014.

Magwaza has also served on the Urban Foundation board as well as both the Pietermaritzburg and Durban Chambers of Industry, and in the Durban Growth Vision.

3. He studied and is qualified

He completed the Management Development Diploma at UNISA and attained another Diploma in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management.

Magwaza holds an MA Degree in Industrial Relations which he obtained in 1985 from the University of Warwick in the United Kingdom. Before furthering his studies he completed his BA in Psychology and Social Anthropology from the University of Zululand in 1966.

