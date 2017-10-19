Zwane Summoned Back To Parly To Answer Questions About State Capture And The Guptas

Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane looks on during the reopening of the Highveld Steel heavy structural mill at Emalahleni in Mpumalanga province, South Africa June 6, 2017.

Mineral resources boss Mosebenzi Zwane will be summoned back to Parliament for a second grilling after a committee found that he had failed to adequately respond to a number of state capture and the Guptas.

On Wednesday, Zwane appeared before the portfolio committee on mineral resources to answer questions related to allegations of state capture, but he became evasive, using the sub judice rule to dodge some of the questions.

In a statement, Parliament said committee members felt Zwane failed to respond to a number of their questions and resolved to schedule another meeting with him to continue the probe.

Chairperson of the committee, Sahlulele Luzipo, said they would also be seeking legal advice on the parameters of the inquiry.

"I haven't heard a question that is directly on the executive authority of the incumbent [Zwane], whether he acted irregularly or not. It is a very complex matter; I must be honest, and our recommendation is to reschedule to continue with the question and answer session with the minister," he said.

"It would have been nice to deal with issues that are about executive actions of the minister. We will also need to get legal guidance on what are the parameters of this committee -- in terms of the procedure of this matter -- what will be the best option."

On Wednesday, Zwane told the committee that his relationship with the Gupta family "is at a professional level" and that he had "not benefited anything from that relationship".

"If there is a need to meet them [Guptas] tomorrow, I will meet them anywhere, anytime, I continue to meet with people who have insulted me in the media, these people [Guptas] have not insulted me," he said.

In justifying his relationship with the family, Zwane also disputed reports of any undue influence from the Gupta family, saying he would never favour one businessperson over another.

"Some of the matters raised here are a subject of an investigation, it is my humble request that we allow legal process to continue. I will stand up for anybody who is not treated well and that would not mean I am captured by them; they are my clients," he said.