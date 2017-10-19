Zweli Mkhize: ANC Is Using a 'Solve-As-You-Go' Approach To Its Problems

ANC treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize says there are no plans to postpone the party's national conference in December and that measures have been put in place to ensure internal party disputes are handled efficiently.

Mkhize was addressing the Foreign Correspondents' Association in Sandton on Thursday.

#ZweliMkhize: some of the things that could delay conference are disputes. We have put measures in place to handle disputes efficiently — ZweliMkhize (@ANCTGMkhize) October 19, 2017

#ZweliMkhize: we've introduced more transparent nominations. We want to ensure the credibility of leadership. — ZweliMkhize (@ANCTGMkhize) October 19, 2017

#ZweliMkhize: There is No plan to delay or postpone conference. We are using a solve as you go approach. pic.twitter.com/Kt6mmQctEo — ZweliMkhize (@ANCTGMkhize) October 19, 2017

The presidential hopeful said he believed the party was capable of self-correcting and rooting out corruption.

#ANCTG the ANC is capable of correcting the wrong tendencies we are seeing — Year of OR Tambo (@MYANC) October 19, 2017

#ANCTG the ANC is not cuptured, we have a number of individuals who are implicated in State Capture — Year of OR Tambo (@MYANC) October 19, 2017