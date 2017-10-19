All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Impact
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • POLITICS

    Zweli Mkhize: ANC Is Using a 'Solve-As-You-Go' Approach To Its Problems

    He said there were no plans to postpone the party's national conference in December.

    19/10/2017 10:05 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago
    Felix Dlangamandla/Foto24/Gallo Images/Getty Images
    Zweli Mkhize.

    ANC treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize says there are no plans to postpone the party's national conference in December and that measures have been put in place to ensure internal party disputes are handled efficiently.

    Mkhize was addressing the Foreign Correspondents' Association in Sandton on Thursday.

    The presidential hopeful said he believed the party was capable of self-correcting and rooting out corruption.

    MORE:ANC Presidential RacePoliticsSA NewsZweli Mkhize