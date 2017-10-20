All Sections
    'Distruction Boyz' Have Officially Plunged The Country Into 'Gqomtastic' Chaos And It's Just So Great

    This is only their debut album.

    20/10/2017 11:32 SAST | Updated 4 hours ago
    DistructionBoyz/Instagram

    Gqom DJs and producers Thobani 'Cue' Mgobhozi and Zipho 'Gold' Mthembu released their debut album on Friday morning, plunging the country into a state of euphonious, gqomtastic chaos.

    The duo, known popularly as the Distruction Boyz, was also behind the production of Babes Wodumo's hit song, "Wololo".

    The album is titled Gqom is the Future and is available for purchase.

    Reacting to the release, social media users thanked the duo for officially declaring the holiday season as open and fully underway.

    The KwaMashu-born DJs have asked South Africans to buy their music and help them get to gold status -- which would make theirs the first gqom album to achieve the status.

