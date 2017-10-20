'Distruction Boyz' Have Officially Plunged The Country Into 'Gqomtastic' Chaos And It's Just So Great

Gqom DJs and producers Thobani 'Cue' Mgobhozi and Zipho 'Gold' Mthembu released their debut album on Friday morning, plunging the country into a state of euphonious, gqomtastic chaos.

The duo, known popularly as the Distruction Boyz, was also behind the production of Babes Wodumo's hit song, "Wololo".

Distruction Boyz officially canceled October & November. It's official we are in Dec. Migos can take a back seat pic.twitter.com/P7oCvKQXLT — IG @AdvBarryRoux (@AdvBarryRoux) October 20, 2017

The album is titled Gqom is the Future and is available for purchase.

Reacting to the release, social media users thanked the duo for officially declaring the holiday season as open and fully underway.

5 hour meeting.... I've got Distruction Boyz on the brain I don't need this yazi October 20, 2017

#BreakingNews November has been cancelled. After October we going straight to December. Dankie Distruction Boyz #GQOMISTHEFUTURE pic.twitter.com/xRRQyoaYYD — KolobotoMartinKgole (@SmartsLifestyle) October 20, 2017

Today is officially a public holiday Distruction Boyz released, kahle kahle happy 1st of December guys. 🏌🏾‍♀️ — Brooke Hoegan (@KushleXx) October 20, 2017

South Beach taxi rides are about to get lit!!!😂😂😂 Durban people know.. #Gqomisthefuture Distruction Boyz pic.twitter.com/BNmIMd9lvA — Ncamsile Nhlapho (@ncamsii) October 20, 2017

The KwaMashu-born DJs have asked South Africans to buy their music and help them get to gold status -- which would make theirs the first gqom album to achieve the status.