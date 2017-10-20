EFF Creams The Wits SRC Election

The Economic Freedom Fighters Student Command (EFFSC) took 12 out of 15 seats at the University of the Witwatersrand's student representative council (SRC) elections held on Thursday, a university spokesperson said.

"Three seats went to the PYA (Progressive Youth Alliance)," said Buhle Zuma, senior communications officer at the university.

The PYA is made up of the ANC Youth League (ANCYL), the Young Communists' League and the Muslim Students Association.

The student movement was delighted by the victory.

EFF leader Julius Malema could not help taking a dig at former fellow ANCYL official Fikile Mbalula, who is now the Minister of Police, over the results.

The victory comes as student politicians move to centre stage to raise national socioeconomic concerns with massive protests over decolonisation of the institutions, and a #FeesMustFall campaign that saw the government pumping millions more into support for poor students.

News24Wire