'Garfield' Creator Denies Popular Fan Theory Where Jon Drinks Dog Semen

The May 1990 strip in question where Jim Davis' character Jon may or may not have canonically consumed dog semen.

Hello, we hope you've had a lovely week because this story potentially may ruin it. Let's just... let's just get stuck right into it, shall we?

Everyone knows Garfield the cat. He loves lasagna, he hates Mondays, he's super relatable like that.

One particular strip that has gained online notoriety features Garfield's owner Jon taking a swig of a mysterious cup while flirting with a veterinarian.

Thus, the 'Jon drank dog semen' theory was born.

Have yall seen this Garfield where Jon drinks dog semen? What a great comic pic.twitter.com/I522ZgtRWP — Reliable Truck (@ccchauffe) January 22, 2015

The panel ran in 1990 and featured the character of Liz, the veterinarian who Jon would often flirt with.

Okay, it's pretty clear how the theory began because the three panel strip features Jon taking a swig of an unlabeled cup before Liz proclaims that he'll soon be giving birth to "a healthy litter of puppies". There's a real cause-effect relationship going on here, surely the internet can't be criticised for believing that Jon absolutely gulped down a cup of dog semen.

Despite the fact that a veterinarian probably wouldn't leave cups of dog semen lying around unlabeled and uncovered on a table. It's also probably worth noting that no mammal gets pregnant from the oral consumption of semen, something a veterinarian would probably know.

Also does it say about Jon's manners that not only would he grab a cup off someone's table and take a swig out of it without properly investigating its contents? And why is he unable to discern coffee from a supposed cup of dog semen? There are too many questions that remained unanswered.

Still, the legend of 'Jon drank dog semen' raged on to the point where Twitter user @realnutsling ordered a copy of the strip signed by 'Garfield' creator Jim Davis with the message, "These events are canon".

the dog cum strip has arrived ATTN @GarfieldFanArt pic.twitter.com/XEqQdb7a3x — ｎｕｔｓｌｉｎｇ (@realnutsling) October 16, 2017

It started to look Davis himself had quite literally signed off on the theory that, at some stage, Jon had taken a big gulp of dog semen.

Thankfully BuzzFeed reached out to Davis to clarify everything to do with the infamous strip. In a statement given to BuzzFeed News, Davis said:

"On the farm, we used to give first-calf heifers a high protein supplement to help them deliver healthier calves. The supplement was provided by our vet. I assumed that there would be a similar supplement for dogs, so Jon is drinking a protein-enriched drink formulated for a pregnant dog."

Sounds fake, but okay.

Unfortunately fans of the "Jon definitely drank dog semen" theory weren't having it.

On May 20, 1990, Jon Arbuckle drank dog semen. Don't let Jim Davis persuade you, he was just trying to do disaster control. — Minecraftnation420🌐 (@sloppykissesfr2) October 19, 2017

Why can't people just leave it alone and let us believe that Jon drank dog semen?@GarfieldFanArt — 🦇 Bryce 🦇 (@DCSD_Bryce) October 19, 2017

2017. Trump is president and people are debating if a 27-year-old Garfield comic strip features Jon drinking dog semen. — Walktober (@thewalkerdw) October 19, 2017

Anyway, now you're all caught up. Have a great weekend.