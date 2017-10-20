If You Don't Know These 5 Migos Songs By Saturday Night, You'll Be On Your Own

U.S. hip-hop trio Migos, touched down in South Africa on Thursday and will be taking over Durban and Johannesburg this weekend as part of its Culture World Tour.

The trio of Quavo, Offset and Takeoff will be performing for the first time in front of South African audiences and will take to the Durban ICC on Friday. Saturday will be Joburg's turn at the Ticketpro Dome.

If you are lucky enough to be attending one of the two concerts in Durban or Johannesburg, you might want to prepare yourself and these are the five Migos songs you must know before it gets lit, cause if you don't, you'll be on your own.

1. 'Bad and Boujee'

"Bad and Boujee" was 2016 hip-hop anthem, which has over 500 million views on YouTube. The song is still a hit till this day and you can expect the trio to perform this song at the end of the show.

The song is a showstopper and you might want to refresh your memory by knowing the lyrics and listening below. "Raindrops, drop tops"...

2. 'T-Shirt'

"Mama told me not to sell work (mama), seventeen-five, same colour T-shirt", is the only lyrics you need to know on this song.

The chorus is catchy, so when the song drops, you will want to make sure that you do not miss out on the fun. The song has over 200 million views on YouTube.

3. 'Whats the Price'

Prices have definitely gone up, and what better to express that than through the song "Whats the Price". The song has 35 million views on YouTube, and while it might not be as popular as the top two, it is definitely a song you should know before Saturday.

4. 'Kelly Price' ft. Travis Scott

"Kelly Price" is definitely a song for the trappers. It features fellow southside hip-hop artist Travis Scott and is one of the most underrated songs on the "Kulture" album. The song does not have a music video out yet, but simply summarises the what trap music is about.

5. 'Slippery' Ft Gucci Mane

The song "Slippery" is quite popular with the female audience and is a club banger. The song has 125 million views on YouTube and features one of the hip-hop trap pioneers -- Gucci Mane.

You're welcome.