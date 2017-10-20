Shekinah On RoseGold: It's A Combination Of All The Things I Love And Things That I Wanted To Make Perfect

Musician Shekhinah Donnell recently launched her debut album, "RoseGold", to much fanfare.
On Thursday night, the former Idols SA contestant treated her fans, industry friends and members of the media to a listening session of her album.
She told HuffPost SA that putting the album together was a long process she'd always wanted to embark on. "I had accumulated a lot of music and a lot of songs that I wrote and felt had potential. When it came to 'RoseGold', I picked songs that I had already written and then structured the album around them," she said.
Here are some snaps from the launch:
The queen @shekhinahd with @NoMoozlie and @Rouge_Rapper #rosegoldlive pic.twitter.com/bf1XODOrx8— Sony Music Africa (@SonyMusicAfrica) October 19, 2017
Can we applaud the national treasure that is @Shekhinahd? You doing amazing sweetie!!! ❤️#RoseGoldLive pic.twitter.com/GwpHjkvZZU— Khanya 🇿🇦 (@khanya_mkoto) October 19, 2017
And how does a day in Shekinah's life look?
The 23-year-old also had some good news to share with her followers -- that her music would be distributed internationally.
Sony Music has prioritized #RoseGold globally we will now have International release dates 😊🥂 Apple Music France has also playlisted RoseGold 💁🏽 I realized I bearly share my accomplishments with you guys 😵but we've earned our bragging rights 😘😘Tickets for the show in my bio 🥂🥂🥂 have more good news but I'll take it slow!📸: @elizabethdonnell
Soar higher, Shek, we're here for your slayage!