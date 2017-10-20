All Sections
    Shekinah On RoseGold: It's A Combination Of All The Things I Love And Things That I Wanted To Make Perfect

    We also got to find out what a day in her life looks like.

    20/10/2017 16:39 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago
    ElizabethDonnel via Shekinah/Instagram

    Musician Shekhinah Donnell recently launched her debut album, "RoseGold", to much fanfare.

    On Thursday night, the former Idols SA contestant treated her fans, industry friends and members of the media to a listening session of her album.

    She told HuffPost SA that putting the album together was a long process she'd always wanted to embark on. "I had accumulated a lot of music and a lot of songs that I wrote and felt had potential. When it came to 'RoseGold', I picked songs that I had already written and then structured the album around them," she said.


    Here are some snaps from the launch:

    And how does a day in Shekinah's life look?

    The 23-year-old also had some good news to share with her followers -- that her music would be distributed internationally.

    Soar higher, Shek, we're here for your slayage!

