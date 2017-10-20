Taylor Swift's New Single Is Here And It's 'Gorgeous'

Taylor Swift is here to save your weekend.

Releasing her third single off her upcoming album 'Reputation', Swift dropped 'Gorgeous' at midnight in the U.S. (which was perfectly convenient for anyone pretending to still be working on a Friday afternoon).

Swift teased the single on her Instagram where she also previewed the catchy synth backing and cute intro before letting everyone know when it would be dropping.

Despite the harder previous tracks, 'Look What You Made Me Do' and '...Ready For It?', 'Gorgeous' is a poppy ode to someone that's making Swift very bubbly and happy in love.

The chorus repeats, "You're so gorgeous / I can't say anything to your face / 'Cause look at your face / And i'm so furious at you for making me feel this way / But what can I say? / You're gorgeous". Later she breaks it down, saying "You make me so happy it turns back to sad" before she laments stumbling home to her cats alone. Sad cat lady vibes? Very relatable Taytay.

The song has been rumoured to be about her current beau, British actor Joe Alwyn, despite their relationship being kept pretty hush-hush it's been all but confirmed by fans who were invited to a secret listening party at Taylor's Rhode Island residence where she played tracks from 'Reputation'.

guys this song is about "her perfect angel boyfriend of over a year joe" and if anyone says otherwise we were told to "get them" ❤️❤️❤️ — NIKKI MET TAYLOR🌹 (@thankstotay13) October 20, 2017

Taylor wanted everyone to know Gorgeous is about her boyfriend Joe pic.twitter.com/sewCVq0k18 — SlayerSwift13 (@SlayerSwift13) October 20, 2017

"Ocean blue eyes. Looking in mine. I feel like I might sink + drown + die"



WELL WELL WELL. I think WE ALL know who #Gorgeous is about!! pic.twitter.com/cZsEdNnyvF — Stephanie Marie (@stefinitely85) October 20, 2017