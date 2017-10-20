All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Impact
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS

    Your Guide To The Soweto Derby At The FNB Stadium

    Everything you need to know in the clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

    21/10/2017 06:20 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago
    AFP/Getty Images

    Arguably the biggest rivalry and derby on African content will see Kaizer Chiefs take on bitter rivals Orlando Pirates in the Soweto derby on Saturday.

    The match, which is to be played at the 90,000-plus capacity FNB Stadium, will mark three months since a stampede during the Black Label Cup, in which two people died.

    STRINGER via Getty Images

    Read: Here's Maybe Why The Soweto Derby Continued Even After The Death Of Fans

    If you do have concerns about how to get to the stadium or where to park on the day of the clash, HuffPost SA has got you covered with our guide to the match.

    Guidelines For Derby Day

    Isabella Maake/Graphics24

    The match will see both teams going into the clash with good form. Kaizer Chiefs recently beat African champions Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates have lost only one game this season.

    Form Guide For Derby

    Isabella Maake/Graphics24

    MORE:FNB Stadiumkaizer chiefsNewsOrlando PiratesSoweto Derbysport