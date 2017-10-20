Zuma Has Until November 30 To Say Why He Shouldn't Be Charged

President Jacob Zuma has until the end of next month to submit any representations to the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NPA) on why he should not be prosecuted on 18 charges of fraud, corruption and racketeering.

In a statement on Friday, the NPA said Zuma had been advised that he has until November 30 to submit the representations. The DA has also been invited to make further representations by the same deadline.

"The NDPP will advise on the way forward after receiving feedback from the investigating officer as to the availability of the witnesses and having considered representations from Mr Zuma, should any be forthcoming and from the DA, should any be forthcoming," NPA spokesperson Luvuyo Mfaku said.

Mfaku said prior to the withdrawal of the criminal charges against Zuma in April 2009, the list of witnesses attached to the indictment contained 218 names.

Earlier this week, the NDPP met with acting Hawks boss General Yolisa Matakata and the investigating officer to establish the time it would take to verify the availability of the witnesses.

"It was agreed that the investigating officer would require at least 30 days to conduct an initial assessment prior to reverting to the NPA on the availability of the witnesses and any factors which may or may not impact on the feasibility of the re-enrollment of the matter," Mfaku said.

The statement comes after the Supreme Court of Appeal dismissed a bid by Zuma to appeal a previous ruling that he should face multiple charges of corruption, fraud and racketeering. Zuma and the NPA had asked the court to set aside a Pretoria High Court judgment that the charges should be reinstated.