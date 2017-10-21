ANC Gauteng PEC Nominates Ramaphosa For President

The ANC Gauteng Provincial Executive Council has sent a letter to regions backing Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa as its only candidate for party president.

"As part of the reporting back to BEC's, hereby receive the names of conrades agreed to by the PEC and resented to the Provincial Assembly on Tuesday, 3 October 2017, for consideration for the ANC NEC during the nomination process:

"1 CDE Cyril Ramaphosa – for the position of President" the letter reads.

"In addition, the following pool of names of comrades should be considered for other NOB positions, (whether 6 or 8 or9).

"Following engagements within the province and with other provinces, the names will be further discussed by the PEC for the purposes of placing them in specific positions"

These are the names -- Lindiwe Sisulu, Dr Nkosazan Dlamini-Zuma, Zweli Mkhize, Gwede Mantashe, David Mabuza, Febe Potgieter-Gqubule, Senzo Mchunu, Vuyelwa Tulelo, Paul Mashatile, and Jesse Duarte.

Ramaphosa has so far also received endorsement from the Northern Cape and Eastern Cape.