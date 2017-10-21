Evidence Leader For Former Matsela Koko Case Axed

Sebetja Matsaung has been axed as Eskom's evidence leader in the disciplinary hearing of the utility's suspended executive Matshela Koko.

According to Fin24, Matsaung's services were terminated following an altercation between him and Financial Mail's Deputy Editor Sikonathi Mantshantsha.

"Eskom condemns Matsaung's behaviour in the strongest terms possible. We wish to convey our unreserved apologies that this unfortunate incident occurred," Eskom said in a statement.

The hearing will now be postponed until a new evidence leader is appointed.