One Of The Brightest Meteor Showers Of The Year Is Coming Tonight

Meteors streak across the night sky during the Orionid meteor shower.

Debris from Halley's comet will form one of the brightest meteor showers of the year in the early hours of Sunday 22 October.

Called the Orionid meteor shower, the debris passes Earth from October to mid-November -- but this year it's most visible tonight from 2-5am.

At Orionid's peak, 20-30 meteors will be able to be seen each hour.

The meteor shower is usually visible from all over the planet if weather conditions are right, and this year we're lucky enough to have a low-light moon that won't get in the way of the display.

Be dazzled by the Orionid meteor shower, peaking Oct 20-21! Watch before dawn in a dark area. May see ~20 meteors/hr https://t.co/skIudgju38 pic.twitter.com/yuCD8MZVi1 — NASA (@NASA) October 21, 2017

NASA recently published some advice on how to watch the meteor shower:

"As with observing any meteor shower, get to a dark spot, get comfortable, bring blankets to stay warm, and let your eyes adjust to the dark sky. A cosy lounge chair makes for a great seat, as does simply lying on your back on a blanket, eyes scanning the whole sky."

"The Orionids are so named as they seem to originate, or radiate, from near the famous constellation Orion. However, they will appear to streak across the entire sky."

The astronomy blog Astroblogger also warned that you should "allow at least five minutes for your eyes to adjust" in order to be able to properly scan the night sky.

Check out this link if you want to find out the exact location of Orionids before tonight.