ANC Top Brass To Intervene In The Eastern Cape's Warring Factions

The ANC's top six officials, led by President Jacob Zuma, will hold "unity talks" with warring factions in the party's Eastern Cape structures, according to City Press.

There are two warring factions with a group aligned to the current premier and the governing party's former Eastern Cape provincial chairperson, Phumulo Masualle and another that is in support of newly elected chairperson Oscar Mabuyane.

The Masualle faction refuses to recognise Mabuyane as the new provincial executive committee (PEC) chair.

The report states that regional leaders did not attend the new PEC's first meeting in Mthatha because they did not recognise the new leadership.

Amathole regional secretary Teris Ntuthu said it wanted a rerun of the provincial conference which elected Mabuyane.

"The only PEC that we recognise is the one that is led by chairperson Phumulo Masualle. We don't recognise anyone who was elected after people were beaten with chairs and chased away," he said.

"When they tried to come back with police we were instructed to prevent them from entering. We don't recognise such a structure."

Mabuyane was elected in September at a conference which ended in a brawl. Angry ANC members flung chairs at one another after Mabuyane won the election.