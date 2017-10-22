Mbalula Opens News Police Station

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula officially launched a new police station in Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape on Saturday.

The newly built police station is situated on the R61, which is the main road that runs through Lusikisiki.

During a visit in June by President Jacob Zuma, residents expressed their dissatisfaction with the police in the area and the lack of service, particularly in rape investigations.

Police spokesperson Captain Khaya Tonjeni said the new building would replace the existing police station in the area, and had already begun rolling out services.

A task team had been established to deal with rape cases, additional police, including K9 units, the tactical response team and public order police has been placed at the police station.

Additional vehicles had also been allocated to the police station.

Tonjeni said the larger, more spacious building would resolve issues of storage and office space, and provide victim friendly facilities for women and children.

Mbalula commended the police for their dedication and hard work in an often thankless job.

"Today we have upgraded the police station to a brigadier level.

"We are happy that, general crime has dropped in Lusikisiki, we must thank the community and leaders of the Lusikisiki, our people remain in the centre of fighting crime," he said.

Addressing the community in Xhosa after the official meeting, Mbalula again said that the police must "crush the balls" of criminals.

"We crush their balls, we squeeze them," he said.