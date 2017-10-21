This Abused Dog Was Scared Of Every Person -- Except For One

English Pointer Nora was abused in her old life -- so much so that she is now often afraid of people.
But when Elizabeth Spence took her in from a shelter, the dog formed an unlikely bond with Spence's 11-month-old bub Archie.
And the results are beautiful.
Three's Company 😴😴😴 We've been so busy this summer season, Archie has been grabbing most of his naps on the go. We've taken a reprieve for the afternoon and I'm pretty sure Archie and Nora (and Gwendolyn Racoon!) are thrilled for the opportunity to reconnect ❤️
With Archie it's socks. Multiple pairs of socks. Every morning he roots through his brother and sister's dressers searching for the perfect ones, then he proceeds to SCREAM until one of us helps him put them on his little feet. Such beautiful, colourful and creative kids with beautiful, colourful and creative minds. My husband and I support and encourage their courageous passions 100% and we always will! 😍
Archie and crew took an EPIC three hour nap yesterday, allowing me to catch up on an epic mountain of laundry. I was thrilled to finally get that laundry tackled, but next time this mama is leaving it behind and jumping into bed with these guys to experience the sweet escape of sleep once again! A girl can dream, right? 😜
Spence told The Dodo that the relationship was only possible because of how "laid-back" Archie is.
"If Archie is having a bath, Nora is lying on the bath mat waiting for him to get out," Spence said. "If I'm nursing him she wants up on my lap, too. If he's going through my cupboards throwing all the dishes on the floor, she'll be there cheering him on."
Sometimes, Nora feels comfortable enough to go and play with one of Spence's five other foster pets, or two other children.
'Mama's summer reading camp' made SO much more enjoyable with the Kingdom of You books from @lostmy.name. I mean, what's not to enjoy about a book personalized around your name and a few of your favourite things? Such a great way to instill a love of books in the kiddos. Love it!
