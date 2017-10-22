What Caused The Loudest Noise Ever Heard Underwater In 1997?

As much as 95% of the deep ocean is unexplored, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration , and a new documentary for The Atlantic , has highlighted one of the most baffling questions of all.

For any wannabe Ernest Shackleton, it might seem that the 21st century doesn't provide many opportunities left for real exploration, but don't despair as there is still one place on Earth full of unanswered mysteries.

In 1997, the loudest underwater sound ever recorded was detected by hydrophones set 5,000 miles apart in the Pacific Ocean.

Initially built to assist in the detection of Soviet submarines, the listening system had never heard anything like the ultra-low frequency sound emanating from a point off the southern coast of Chile, that lasted for one minute and never to be heard again.

And for the team of ten oceanographers at NOAA, lead by Dr Christopher Fox, who were left to piece the puzzle together, it was "baffling" and had no immediate scientific explanation.

Now twenty years later, the source of the sound, which has come to be known colloquially as the bloop, (as well as whistle, slowdown, upsweep and even Gregorian chant), is still a mystery.

Over the years, there were many possible theories put forward.

When it first happen, Dr Christopher Fox went to the United States Navy intelligence, to ask if it could have been a manmade sound from a bomb detonating or a submarine, but they said it wasn't them.