You know that stylish friend in your social group that puts everyone else under pressure? Or the stylish person whose Instagram account you could spend hours on because they bring the heat with every single outfit. You almost feel you need to look in the mirror and 'come correct' before you click on their account.

These people not only influence how everyone around them dresses but have an eye for the odd piece of clothing or accessory that brings life to any outfit they wear. If you were to go into a store and see the same fashion item, you would not make it as fresh as they do. You might even miss it altogether. But they get it. It's like they dream it up, put it on and voila! it's a must-have fashion item.

According to Image Consultants, a Stylista is "a person who is stylish – on their own terms – oozing confidence in their self-awareness". They not only know style, they ARE style; setting trends while remaining unique and fresh.

In case you're wondering how to add flavour to your outfits this Summer, we asked 6 of Jozi's most stylish people to give us a glimpse of their current favourite fashion item this season and where you can find them. Here's what they had to say:

1. Lufuno Sathekge: Stylist and brand consultant Lufuno is currently loving this glam Ndebele-inspired choker/ cuff accessory.

"These Ndebele inspired chokers and cuffs (made of a plastic/rubber material that's quite flexible and coated in gold) add a splash of Afro glam to any outfit. I can wear them with anything and in so many ways. And I always feel like a Goddess when I'm wearing them. I bought them from @Ntozinhle_accessorize a year or so ago and they honestly are one my best buys."

2. Shaun Stylist: Image Consultant Shaun Stylist says that the Christian Dior Mitzah fragrance is his favourite 'accessory' this season.

"This is a limited edition 450ml bottle of cologne from the private collection of Christian Dior. It was launched in 2010 and signed by the perfumer Francois Demachy. The MITZAH collection illustrates the life of the founder, Christian Dior - very elegant, mysterious and spicy, which are characters I attest to in style and personality. The fragrance consists of roses, cinnamon, labdanum, vanilla and patchouli – a fantastic combination for the Summer. I bought it in Dubai and it's unfortunately not available in South Africa yet."

3. Malibongwe Tyilo: Stylist and fashion blogger Mali says that these Lukhanyo Mdingi shirts are his summer faves.

"I'm a huge fan of designer Lukhanyo Mdingi, and I can't decide which I love more of these two shirts. I will definitely be wearing both of them (a. lot.) this summer. The printed pyjama style shirt is from his "Purgation" collection which he presented at last year's South African Menswear Week, and the sheer blue organza shirt is a piece I recently got, but it is reminiscent of his earlier "Taintless" collection. He stocks a few shops but the pyjama top is from Spree. You can also visit his website to see stockists."

4. Felipe Mazibuko

"These sunglasses are a unique piece, they in a way dovetail with my style and character. They are so unique in that the detail around the frame mimics that of a clock. The sunglasses are called Cyborg from the Aluta Sunglasses Cool kid Movement range. They are definitely going to be my summer staple."

5. Gavin Mahlangu: Stylist and Personal Shopper Gavin's Summer favourite is this chilled bamboo shirt

"This shirt is one of my favourite items right now because of the loose fit and the colour. I feel like it's pink season, I've literally bought so many pink items! I'm also obsessed with the Bohemian look. The shirt can be bought from Markam."

6. Odysseus 'Arnreuby' Shirindza: Designer and Stylist Odysseus is loving this kimono from VITHANY fashion as must-have summer piece.

"I am dangerously in love with this Kimono from VITHANY Fashion Co! It is chic and regal. It also adds an element of glamour, no matter what I wear under it. Without trying too hard, it's an iconic fashion (master)piece that I will definitely be seen in this summer.

Flying Fish Chill, the NEW lite flavoured beer. With less calories, sugar and carbs you'll be able to extend your chilled weekend days, allowing you to enjoy these stylistas looks for longer. Visit https://www.facebook.com/FlyingFishSA/