Australian Teen Survives Great White Shark Attack

An Australian teenager swimmer survived an encounter with a great white shark after her screams alerted her father, who was certain his child was going to be eaten alive, according to AFP.

'It was going to eat her' Chris Williams, Father

"This shark has just rolled and all I saw was the dark side and the white belly and just huge fins and just whitewater everywhere. 'It was going to eat her", said Chris Williams, father of the swimmer.

Williams told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation on Monday that she was thrown in the air and landed in the water. Sarah Williams, 15, was fishing for squid from a kayak when she was attacked.

The shark allegedly circled and hit the kayak several times when the father heard 'that spine-tingling scream" and said it was 'something that you just can't describe it'.

"All night we've just sort of sat back and said, 'how have we got out of this alive?'".

Sarah Williams said it was "everything you picture in the Jaws movie. I saw it when I was in the water with it. I saw what it was and I saw its fin."

There have been more than a dozen incidents with sharks off Australia's vast coastline this year, including the death of a 17-year-old girl mauled in full view of her parents in Western Australia.