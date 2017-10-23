Concertgoer Appears To Inappropriately Grab Harry Styles During Concert

Fans of Harry Styles vented their outrage after one concertgoer appeared to grope the singer during a concert at the Hollywood Bowl on Saturday night. The controversy generated a #RespectHarry hashtag on Twitter.

Video shows Styles approaching the crowd as he performs his song "Kiwi" at the We Can Survive breast cancer benefit. A fan reaches out amid a sea of hands to seemingly grab his crotch. The singer can be seen swiping the hand away and retreating to the stage.