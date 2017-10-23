All Sections
    Dear Migos, Thank You For Giving Us A Show To Forget!

    Mabala Noise: 'The Storm Is To Blame'.

    23/10/2017 12:36 SAST | Updated 5 hours ago
    FilmMagic
    LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 25: Quavo, Offset and Takeoff of Migos attend the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

    The Migos Culture Tour which concluded on Saturday at the TicketPro Dome in Johannesburg was uneventful and light years away from being spectacular.

    The concert, which was hosted by Mabala Noise Records, saw excited fans quickly change moods as they waited three hours for the show to begin. A culmination of uninspired performances from international acts resulted in heckling and flinging of objects onto the stage.

    The scheduled lineup initially included local performances by Nasty C, AKA and Riky Rick, however, only three people performed in the entire concert. Riky Rick was the first performer at around 19:00. Crowds then waited three hours for the next act by Nasty C at 22:00. Upset fans then resorted to flinging objects onto the stage.

    Migos eventually performed at around 22:30. It lasted a mere 45 minutes. The tickets cost between R450 and R790. With a performance that can only be summed up as uninspiring from the hip-hop trio.

    Mabala Noise

    Mabala Noise issued a statement on Monday attempting to clarify what happened.

    "Just after 7pm on Saturday evening a massive storm descended on Johannesburg significantly impacting some of the access control points and the electronic accreditation systems. In the best interests of public safety, the VOC made the decision to pause the live performances".

    The time taken to ensure that the event could continue safely caused the delay to the concert schedule and timings had to be adjusted accordingly", spokesperson Sikhulile Nzuza said.

    After the show concluded fans who attended the event took to social media to express their disappointment in Mabala Noise and the Migos.

    Tweeps called on South Africans to support more local concerts, including Casper Nyovest, who took subliminal jabs at Migos and Mabala Noise.

