French President's Dog Interrupts Meeting By Peeing On Ornate Fireplace

French President Emmanuel Macron was in a meeting with his junior ministers about funding for inner-city developments when they were interrupted -- by his dog peeing in a fireplace.

In footage shown on the french channel TF1, Macron and his team can be seen laughing after spotting Nemo the dog relieving himself.

"I wondered what that noise was," said Brune Poirson, who is the junior minister for ecology.

"Does that happen often?" another junior minister, Julien Denormandie asked.

For Nemo, a black labrador-griffon cross, this behaviour was totally out of character. His prior public appearances have shown the dog on nothing but his best behaviour.

In August, Nemo walked out alongside Macron and stood to attention to meet the Niger President Mahamadou Issoufou.

The special dog also greeted Idriss Deby, the president of Chad, on his first day of living in the Elysee Palace.

French presidential dogs have had a history of acting up.

Former president Nicolas Sarkozy had dogs that caused thousands of euros of damage to some of the palace's furniture, as reported by Mediapart.

Another former president, Jacques Chirac, told reporters that Sumo the Maltese poodle became downtrodden when he had to leave the lavish palace and move into an apartment.