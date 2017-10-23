Gospel Great Nqubeko Mbatha's Album Launch Was A Resounding Success

Nqubeko Mbatha in collaboration with Puo Poko launched the 'Heaven's Ways' album on Sunday at The Lyric Theatre and it was an evening filled with praise and worship.

The South African gospel musician was joined on stage throughout the evening by his friends who featured on his latest album, the likes of Khaya Mthethwa, Bholoja, Yvonne May and Ntokozo Mbambo.

Mbatha's debut album, Forever I'll Worship was co-produced with his wife, South African award-winning gospel artist Ntokozo Mbambo. The two lovebirds wed in 2008 after having known each other since 2001 when Mbambo joined the gospel group Joyous Celebration.

The pair has two daughters and announced at the launch of the album that they would be celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary next year and would be releasing a joint album together -- this obviously thrilled everyone present!

The multi award-winning keys player, vocalist, songwriter and music producer gave a striking worship experience that had everyone at the Theatre up from their seats in praise and worship. Mbatha has produced music for the TV show Hola Mpintshi and worked as a musical director for TV shows I Want To Sing Gospel and Gospel Classic.

Mbatha and Mbambo are easily gospel's most loved and revered couple because of their passion-filled quest to get to know God more and to impart His love to everyone through song. But also because they support each other's endeavours unwaveringly and show up for one another time and again -- a beautiful declaration of love.

Gospel duo Nqubeko Mbatha and Ntokozo Mbambo recording a song on February 12, 2012, in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Mbatha's musical career started as a child when he began singing in church. He came to be in the limelight in his final year in school as he won a songwriters competition for Sifanelene, a song sung by the legendary Sibongile Khumalo.

Mbatha is clearly set to break many more barriers within the gospel terrain and with the love and support of his business partner and wife, and with a God-centred vision, he is set to take gospel music to the next level and renew spiritual revival not only in South Africa but in the African diaspora as well. We look forward to what next year has in store for Mbatha and his family.