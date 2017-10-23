M-Net Axes Recruitment Company For 'Racist Advert'

M-Net has axed Ambit Recruitment, the company allegedly responsible for an advertisement that the broadcaster was looking to employ "white, English speaking commissioning editor".

M-Net told Channel24 that it was "appalled by the advert", which they claim was not authorised by them.

On Sunday, M-Net also sent a letter to Kandhi Consulting, which was subcontracted by Ambit Recruitment, demanding that it apologise and remove the advert from all platforms.

The channel has since distanced itself from the advert.

"M-Net would never be associated with any advertisement which only invites white applicants, which would be contrary to our recruitment policy, our values, the Constitution and other legislation. The advert you have alerted us to is racist, unlawful and disgraceful," M-Net said.

"We have established that without our knowledge, our recruitment agency sub-contracted another agency to advertise M-Net's vacancy for a commissioning editor."

The job offer of R800,000 CTC (cost to company) was for an executive position and was listed as "a white, English speaking commissioning editor as this role is for someone who will produce soapies and programmes in this specific demographic".

Ambit Recruitment said it would not be commenting on the matter.

"We are still working with Mulitichoice and our attorney," the company's Caren Doyle said.