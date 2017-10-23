Takkies' Is Having A Girl, And The Reveal Is So Adorable

Local choreographer Nkateko Maswanganye, AKA Takkies and her husband, announced on Sunday that they are having a baby girl.

When the Dancing in Heels founder posted that she would be revealing the baby's gender, people had an idea that dancing would be part of the announcement and they weren't wrong.

Read: From Gail Mabalane To Letoya Makhene -- 6 Of your Faves Are Having Babies And It's So Beautiful

We think the Instagram video is the cutest gender reveal we have seen in a while and we think you'd agree.

Watch it here:

Former Muvhango actress, Mona Monyane, who's waiting patiently for the arrival of baby number two with husband, renowned actor Khulu Skenjana, recently had her baby shower.

Taking to Instagram, she thanked her day ones for the do.

A post shared by Mona Monyane (@monamonyane) on Oct 14, 2017 at 9:13am PDT

Congratulations again to the mums to be. It's sure going to be one baby season to remember in celebville.