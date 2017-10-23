Volcano Erupts In Solomon Islands' Causing A Shower Of Ash

A volcano erupted in the Solomon Islands causing showers of ash falling to the ground. Residents were warned to stay indoors on Monday as ash continued to fall.

Island officials said the lack of scientific equipment made it difficult to monitor the situation. Last month, the nearby Ambae Island was evacuated after an eruption.

The volcano erupted on Friday and the Vanuatu government said the situation had settled. However, by Monday officials said they were not sure if the eruption would continue and how safe it was.

"Authorities do not have a scientific way to monitor the situation and determine when it will end," the Solomon Islands Broadcasting Corporation (SIBC) quoted National Disaster Management Office director Loti Yates as saying.

"As much as possible, people need to stay indoors," he said, while downplaying the significance of the eruption.

"From what we know currently, the danger of the volcano's impact on Santa Cruz is very small or very limited," he said.

Yates said ashfall on nearby communities and the impact on air travel were the main concerns. An aviation warning has been issued for the Santa Cruz Islands.