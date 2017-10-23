Sarah Ryan, director of matchmaking agency Simantov International, who has done extensive research in this area, agrees: "If someone has the inclination to go astray, no matter how happy a home they live in, they will do so."

Although this might all sound concerning, rest assured cheating never just comes "out of the blue" (even if it seems that way) and there is always a reason why people play away from home.

1. The cheat is not sure what they want for themselves.

It can be difficult to know what you want - even when you're perfectly happy with your partner, it might seem the grass is greener in singledom.

Burrow says: "Many of us seek security and stability which a long-term relationship can bring, whilst simultaneously longing for the adventure and excitement of a new partner. These two basic needs can feel conflicting and very confusing," - and this confusion can lead people to stray.

2. The cheat wants to be sure they are with the right person.

Your partner might be sure they are happy being in a relationship, rather than playing the field, but if they are romantically inexperienced, they may wonder whether they are with the right person.

"Romanticism would have us believe there's one ideal partner out there who will meet all our needs to the point when we'd never as much as look at another person," says Burrow.

"The reality is there's no such thing as the perfect partner or the perfect relationship, the idea of perfection is nothing more than that - an idea."

3. The cheat thinks all sexual attraction must lead to action.

Everyone knows it is very easy to present a flawless version of ourselves to the outside world, and this gets a little harder when we let our guard down and get close to people.

As a result, there are probably going to be days when you want to jump into bed with your partner less than an exciting stranger, but that doesn't mean you have to act on your impulses.

"It Is completely natural for us (and our partners) to find other people attractive in all sorts of ways, including sexually," says Burrow.

"Often we'll be attracted to somebody because they bring out an aspect of our personality that our partner doesn't. People may then start to worry that they aren't with the right person and can be tempted to cheat."

4. The cheat is separating sexual infidelity from love.

There are different types of cheating - emotional, physical, or even a long-term affair - but if your partner is 'just' having sex they might see what they are doing as separate to what the two of you share together.

Ryan says: "Some people have strong beliefs that sex and love are two things that are not intertwined and so in their mind being physical has nothing to do with the amount they are emotionally committed, hence, they enter into a sexual relationship with someone else outside of their existing relationship."