Crime Stats: What You Need To Know

Mike Hutchings / Reuters
Violent crime is on the rise in South Africa, though the number of reported rapes has fallen, according to the 2016/17 crime statistics report tabled at Parliament on Friday. The report, which covers the period April 1, 2016 to March 31 this year, reveals that:
-
The number of murders rose from 18,673 in 2015/16, to 19,016 in 2016/17, an increase of 1.8 per cent;
-
Attempted murders rose by 0.4 per cent;
-
Car hijackings increased by 14.5 per cent, from 14,602 to 16,717 incidents;
-
Robberies at residential premises went from 20,820 to 22,343 cases, a 7.3 per cent rise;
-
Business robberies are up by five per cent;
-
Cash-in-transit heists shot up 10.9 per cent;
-
The number of reported rapes dropped by four per cent, from 41,503 to 39,828;
-
Sexual assaults rose by 0.9 per cent;
-
Assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm dropped 6.7 per cent; and,
-
Stock theft has increased by 8.8 per cent;
-
Drug-related crime rose by 12.9 per cent; and
-
Illegal possession of firearms and ammunition was up 9.2 per cent.