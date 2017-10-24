All Sections
Terms | Privacy Policy

    • NEWS

    Crime Stats: What You Need To Know

    Police Minister Fikile Mbalula released the annual crime statistics on Tuesday. It wasn't good.

    24/10/2017 12:04 SAST | Updated 4 hours ago
    Mike Hutchings / Reuters
    Police take cover during a third day of protests over fishing and land issues in Hout Bay, Cape Town, South Africa September 14, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

    Violent crime is on the rise in South Africa, though the number of reported rapes has fallen, according to the 2016/17 crime statistics report tabled at Parliament on Friday. The report, which covers the period April 1, 2016 to March 31 this year, reveals that:

    1. The number of murders rose from 18,673 in 2015/16, to 19,016 in 2016/17, an increase of 1.8 per cent;
    2. Attempted murders rose by 0.4 per cent;
    3. Car hijackings increased by 14.5 per cent, from 14,602 to 16,717 incidents;
    4. Robberies at residential premises went from 20,820 to 22,343 cases, a 7.3 per cent rise;
    5. Business robberies are up by five per cent;
    6. Cash-in-transit heists shot up 10.9 per cent;
    7. The number of reported rapes dropped by four per cent, from 41,503 to 39,828;
    8. Sexual assaults rose by 0.9 per cent;
    9. Assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm dropped 6.7 per cent; and,
    10. Stock theft has increased by 8.8 per cent;
    11. Drug-related crime rose by 12.9 per cent; and
    12. Illegal possession of firearms and ammunition was up 9.2 per cent.
