Man Fined For Singing In His Car

Talk about a bum note: A Montreal man says he's facing a $117 traffic ticket just for singing in his car.

In September, Taofik Moalla was driving home and singing along to "Gonna Make You Sweat," a 1990 dance music smash by C+C Music Factory. Y'know, the one that goes, "Everybody dance now!"

The 38-year-old Moalla was grooving to the beat when police suddenly pulled him over, according to HuffPost Canada.

Four of Montreal's finest came up to look into Moalla's car and asked him what he was doing.

After he replied, "Nothing," one officer asked him, "Did you scream loudly?" the Canadian Broadcasting Company reported.

Moalla said he'd told the officers, "No, I was just listening to my favorite song," and had then repeated the catchphrase, "Everybody dance now!"

Let's refresh our collective memories, shall we?