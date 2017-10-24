'Mdu Masilela Is Trash' -- People React To Assault Allegations Levelled Against The Kwaito Star

South Africans have called out kwaito star, Mdu Masilela, following his alleged assault of the mother of his child, Sibahle Dlamini.

Dlamini reportedly laid assault charges at the Sandringham police station on Sunday against Masilela, who was subsequently released on R500 bail.

The charges come just months after Masilela's wife laid charges of attempted murder against him for allegedly pulling a gun on her during an argument.

Speaking to Sowetan Live, Masilela blamed his alleged actions on bad judgement.

Read: Why Are We Not Talking About Arthur Mafokate's Alleged Assault of Cici?

"I apologise to my wife and I'm thankful that she's still by my side. I'm disappointed in myself that I could fall in the same trap twice. I did another blunder and I'm sorry to put my wife through this," he told the publication.

Masilela said he met Dlamini in 2016 and that their secret affair resulted in a child, who is now eight months old.

He said when the alleged assault happened, he had gone to evict Dlamini, who was living in one of his properties.

His wife, Sarah, said she stood by him and respected the vows she made to him.

Actress and singer Mbali Ngiba posted photos of Dlamini's bruises on Instagram.



Taking to Twitter, South Africans have called for Masilela to be punished.

Men like him must be punished he is trash #MduMasilela — Karabo Mathuloe (@Karieumontle) October 24, 2017

thought that Mdu Masilela got those Muscles to attract them ladies ,kant he only got them to beat them up 😤😤 — Ntwåñå Ķàsï🐧 (@Deepkid_ZA) October 24, 2017

Mdu Masilela, you're such a coward. — The Vendalist (@CadreFloyd) October 24, 2017

#MduMasilela trash. Trash. Trash. I'm am so tired of men and abusing women. It's sad. Its heartbreaking. Trash nje — Bashley ke MamaBae👑 (@MamaBae__) October 24, 2017

What causes abuse kanti.... I just don't get these man who beat up and sexually assault women 😥 #MduMasilela let him be punished please! — Nonhlanhla Msenga (@nhla_love) October 24, 2017



Masilela has also laid a counter-charge of assault. The case has been postponed until next month.

**Additional reporting by Duenna Mathebula.**