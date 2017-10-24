All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    Move Over Migos, Papa Penny Is Coming For Everything -- His Hip-Hop Song Is Due For Release Soon

    It's called "Gold Bone".

    24/10/2017 12:35 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago
    PennyPenny/Instagram

    Musician, ward councillor and now reality TV star Penny Penny is set to release a new hip-hop song on Tuesday as part of his newly revealed genre, Heavy Gum.

    The 57-year-old, real name Eric Kobane told Sunday World that as a legend, it was natural for him to reinvent himself over time.

    Read: Set Your Reminder, Get Your Sequins Ready, It's Show Time -- Papa Penny Is Back

    "With this song, I am introducing a new genre called 'heavy gum' which I invented. My music was referred to as 'bubblegum' in years gone by. So I decided to call this 'heavy gum' to symbolise a gum that remains sweet forever," Kobane said.

    According to the publication, the single has a video already in production which will see him surrounded by a group of sexy women while smoking a cigar and drinking expensive spirits around a swimming pool.

    Also read: Papa Penny Ahee Is Returning For Season 2 And We Can't Wait To Finally Check Out His Man Cave

    The song is called GoldBone and features Rafiki -- a two-man band made up of DJ Godheaven and pianist Juliano.

    If you need a reminder of Kobane's old sound and what he is known for, these songs should do just that:

    Milandu bhe:

    Xichangani:


    Kobane also features in the latest festive season commercial for DStv which went live on Monday.

    And he could not be prouder:

    "Papa Penny Ahee" airs every Wednesday on Mzansi Magic (channel 161) at 8pm.

