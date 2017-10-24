'There's A Nazi In The White House' -- Comedian on Trump

American comedian and actress Kathy Griffin has attacked President of the United States Donald Trump, labelling him a "Nazi", "psycho" and "deplorable" on Tuesday night.

Appearing on Channel Ten's 'The Project', Griffin said she has been "excommunicated from my own country" due to a controversial photo she took of herself holding a fake Trump head covered in blood.

The entertainer then launched a scathing attack on the U.S. President which left most of the program's audience divided -- at least according to the online reaction to her comments.

"I was under a two-month Federal investigation for taking a picture of a mask. I'm excommunicated from my own country, so I'm here doing a world tour," she said.

"We have to make fun of [Trump] because he's so ridiculous and dangerous... I am going to call him a moron and Nazi. Americans are skittish about calling him a Nazi but he is a Nazi -- there's a Nazi in the Oval Office.

"I have known him for a while and so I think he did personally come after me. One time he [tricked] me into actually hosting a charity gig and of course I found out later he didn't give any of the money to charity. He's a big liar and everybody should get rid of him soon, not violently. Vote him out."

What an absolutely appalling person. Disgraceful television right now. — Garry Embleton (@GazzEmbo) October 24, 2017

Hilarious this woman has guts. Calls out anyone, no fear. Love her. Although Oz Trump supporters we not be happy they hate the truth. — Lisa Elliott (@Lisa11Elliott) October 24, 2017

Griffin, who was fired by CNN for the photo despite a decade-long relationship with the media organisation, also took aim at Trump's sons, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. by saying the family "self-identify as deplorables".

"They came after me super hard and they go on television and they keep saying things like, 'we don't just want to hurt Kathy Griffin's career, we want to decimate her'," she said.

"These Trump folks self-identify as deplorables, as if that's a good thing. They're psychos, they're nuts. I'm here to apologise, I'm sorry we have put this guy on everybody else's lap. I don't know what's happening in my own country.

"It's a long story with the gerrymandering and the electoral college but honestly, we don't know what's happening either. The majority of the country is trying to figure out a way out of this -- right now the minority is ruling."

She's an empty headed, histrionic, dim witted unfunny insufferable woman. What a nauseating interview. Examples of Trump being a Nazi?? — Old Simo (@old__simo) October 24, 2017

god i love her brave honesty — Coffee! (@rubytuesday1985) October 24, 2017

'They All Behave This Way'

Griffin also used her air-time on 'The Project' to address the current Harvey Weinstein sexual assault and harassment debacle, saying the problem is an "epidemic" that extends beyond Hollywood into America's television networks and studios.

While she admitted she was never targeted by Weinstein, she admitted to 'The Project' panel members that she grew to become suspicious of the film executive's behaviour around women.

"I sat next to Harvey Weinstein... I'm not hot enough for him to sexually assault -- that's his mind set," she said.

"I remember him saying to me, bragging about the wife who worked for a clothing company ... 'Maybe my wife could dress you some time for the Emmys' [and] I remember thinking, 'I wonder if [that was] one of the ways he got young actors'.

"This is an epidemic. My sort of experience is career ending abuse as in I can't tell you how many 'Jeff Zucker's from the CNN and all the network and studio heads have to go down.

"Harvey Weinstein, he's not one single case. But the white middle-aged guys and older guys who are running every network and studio in the United States they all behave this way. And everyone covers for them."

The startling comments come after actors such as Matt Damon and directors such as Quentin Tarantino have admitted to knowing about Weinstein's abuses of actresses and most of Hollywood has actively condemned the film executive.