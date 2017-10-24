Tullula: An African Story For African Children

A new book by up-and-coming publisher Yellow Hat Publishers, called Tullula, is getting people talking for it's bold mission: to change the lack of African stories available to African children, and upskill rural communities in the process.

The book written by Refiloe Moahloli -- whose debut novel 'How Many Ways Can You Say Hello' is now included in the South African school curriculum -- tells the story of a brave bird who lets children know "it's ok to be different."

Our debut publication is officially launched! Oh, and what a successful launch it was❤️ #TullulaTheBird A post shared by Yellow Hat Books (@yellowhatbooks) on Oct 19, 2017 at 1:24pm PDT

Yellow Hat creative director Abena-Saah Mophatlane began the book project after discovering the embroidered illustrations of Simon Mahlo. She wanted to create a story around a peacock embroidered by Mahlo which "had something very special about it."

She wanted to create something for African children.

"We want the African child to see themselves in the story," Mophatlane says.

"A lot of what children are consuming comes from overseas, especially brown-skinned children –- they are not represented. So our book brings that to the fore. But something that has also really been a lot on our minds, is that a lot of our oral stories leave a lot of margin for error. Our african way has always been oral narration, and we really want to preserve those stories.​​"

Simon Mahlo. Illustrator. Magic maker✨ #TullulaTheBird A post shared by Yellow Hat Books (@yellowhatbooks) on Aug 27, 2017 at 3:38am PDT

The book has been turned into a special collectors edition -- hand-embroidered by a community of embroiderers who work with Mahlo.

For more information, check out their website.