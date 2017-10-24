Your Faves Looked Absolutely Stunning For The SA Fashion Week Opening -- Here Are The Must-See Pictures

Celebrities and the who's who of the fashion industry came together for the official opening of SA Fashion Week (SAFW) on Monday night.

The event, hosted in association with Cruz Vodka, got underway at Rockets in Bryanston.

Your faves took to the red carpet looking all sorts of flames for a Monday evening. Here are some of the pictures:

SAFW gets underway on Tuesday at the Sandton City Rooftop. Details are available here.