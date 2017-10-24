All Sections
    Your Faves Looked Absolutely Stunning For The SA Fashion Week Opening -- Here Are The Must-See Pictures

    The show gets underway on Tuesday.

    24/10/2017 09:32 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago
    SAFW/Instagram

    Celebrities and the who's who of the fashion industry came together for the official opening of SA Fashion Week (SAFW) on Monday night.

    The event, hosted in association with Cruz Vodka, got underway at Rockets in Bryanston.

    Your faves took to the red carpet looking all sorts of flames for a Monday evening. Here are some of the pictures:

    SA Fashion week opening. 👗 @keys_fashion MUA- @joodie_leeuw

    SAFW gets underway on Tuesday at the Sandton City Rooftop. Details are available here.

