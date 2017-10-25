Asahd Khaled's First Birthday Party Was Everything -- You Must See These Snaps

World famous baby mogul, Asahd Tuck Khaled recently had a one of a kind celebration for his first birthday. His parents, DJ Khaled and Nicole Tuck shut down Miami's LIV nightclub, had real-life lion cubs and Sean "Diddy" Combs on the guest list.

You should care about this information because, at just one year, Asahd has ticked off milestones that many of us can only dream of in our lifetime -- he produced his father's platinum-selling album, "Grateful", he also often joins his father on stage during performances.



He also features in the album with a song called "Asahd Talk".

We first met Asahd when his father broadcast his birth live on Snapchat -- he hit the ground running, literally.

For the birthday party, Lion King was the theme and instead of bringing gifts to the party, guests were requested to rather make donations to UNICEF.

Here are some of the pictures from the celebrations which he shared with his 1,6 million followers on Instagram:

Asahd also spent some downtime relaxing on yachts with his mum and dad after the celebrations:

All hail, Asahd!