Bonang Takes On SA Fashion Week And Leaves Us Drooling

Media personality Bonang Matheba stepped out looking like a million bucks at the SA Fashion Week (SAFW) in Sandton on Tuesday night.

Matheba attended the Style By SA Showcase in a red ensemble that left many people breathless.

Here are some of the snaps we literally cannot stop looking at:

The reality TV star and author recently jetted off to Paris, the fashion capital of the world for Paris Fashion Week and Top Billing caught all the glitz, glam and fashion -- the episode will air on next Thursday, November 2.

We were not the only ones who loved the look:

Your Girl B, As she's affectionately known, also rubbed shoulders with Beyoncé's makeup artist, Sir John.