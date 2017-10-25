All Sections
    NEWS

    BREAKING: Zuma Abandons Application To Review State Capture Report

    President Jacob Zuma has withdrawn a counterclaim to have former public protector Thuli Madonsela's  State of Capture report re-investigated.

    25/10/2017 16:57 SAST | Updated 31 minutes ago
    Foto24 / Gallo Images / Getty Images
    Thuli Madonsela.

    In a sudden twist of events, President Jacob Zuma has withdrawn a counterclaim to have former public protector Thuli Madonsela's State of Capture report re-investigated.

    Zuma's legal team launched a bid to oppose the recommendations made by Madonsela in the report last year. The matter was heard in the Pretoria High Court on Wednesday.

    Last year, Madonsela directed the president to establish a commission of inquiry led by a judge appointed by the Chief Justice. However, Zuma is arguing that he, as the president, is the only one with the power to decide the terms of reference and the judge who will preside over the inquiry.

