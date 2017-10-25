All Sections
    • NEWS

    Einstein's Theory Of Happiness Sells For R17m At Auction

    While Albert Einstein's theory of happiness may be relative, it fetched R17m at a Jerusalem auction.

    25/10/2017 09:09 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago
    • Associated Press
    Ammar Awad / Reuters
    A note written on a Tokyo hotel official paper in 1922 by Albert Einstein is seen before it is sold at an auction in Jerusalem, October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

    While Albert Einstein's theory of happiness may be relative, it fetched $1.3m (R17 million) at a Jerusalem auction.

    The Nobel-winning scientist's musings, on a handwritten note, may not be as famous as his groundbreaking theory of relativity, but they still shed light on one of the great modern minds.

    Ammar Awad / Reuters

    The Winner's auction house said Einstein scribbled the note in German to a bellboy while travelling in Japan in 1922 after he did not have cash to give him a tip. It says: "A calm and modest life brings more happiness than the pursuit of success combined with constant restlessness."

    Tuesday's bidding began at $2 000 and quickly escalated. Winner's would not disclose the buyer or seller.

    Einstein won a Nobel Prize in physics for his theory of relativity. He died in 1955.

    S&G and Barratts/EMPICS Archive

