First It Was Malema, Now Solly Mapaila's Emails Have Allegedly Been Hacked

The email account of SA Communist Party (SACP) bigwig and critic of President Jacob Zuma, Solly Mapaila, has allegedly been hacked -- making him the second politician in two days who has been targeted.

In a series of tweets, the SACP said Mapaila, the party's first deputy general-secretary, fell victim to "rogue units" that include convicted criminals and "fake news [operators]" who plan to tarnish his name.

Solly Mapaila, SACP 1st Deputy General Secretary email account hacked, rendered unusable. Rogue units at work @news24 @IOL @TimesLIVE — SACP (@SACP1921) October 25, 2017

The rogue units include convicted criminals, fake news ops to tarnish Solly Mapaila's name and have attacked and hacked his email account October 25, 2017

This comes after Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema said he was also the victim of an email hack on Tuesday.

Malema tweeted a screenshot of a message from Gmail, which stated that "government-backed attackers may be trying to steal your password".

Fellow South Africans, I'm under attack from kleptocratic state. I can't even retrieve my emails because they are trying to hack my account pic.twitter.com/A7oh6bMWDv — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) October 24, 2017

Malema told News24 that he believes that the state is behind the attack, adding that they have previously tried to hack his Twitter account.

"We have been accused of being CIA spies, but there is no evidence of this. We are under constant illegal investigation and we can't do anything about it. They are tampering with our phones and our cellphones too," he said.

Attempts to contact the SACP were unsuccessful. This is a developing story.