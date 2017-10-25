All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Impact
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS

    First It Was Malema, Now Solly Mapaila's Emails Have Allegedly Been Hacked

    "They are tampering with our phones and our cellphones too..."

    25/10/2017 08:32 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago
    Getty Images/iStockphoto

    The email account of SA Communist Party (SACP) bigwig and critic of President Jacob Zuma, Solly Mapaila, has allegedly been hacked -- making him the second politician in two days who has been targeted.

    In a series of tweets, the SACP said Mapaila, the party's first deputy general-secretary, fell victim to "rogue units" that include convicted criminals and "fake news [operators]" who plan to tarnish his name.

    This comes after Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema said he was also the victim of an email hack on Tuesday.

    Malema tweeted a screenshot of a message from Gmail, which stated that "government-backed attackers may be trying to steal your password".

    Malema told News24 that he believes that the state is behind the attack, adding that they have previously tried to hack his Twitter account.

    "We have been accused of being CIA spies, but there is no evidence of this. We are under constant illegal investigation and we can't do anything about it. They are tampering with our phones and our cellphones too," he said.

    Attempts to contact the SACP were unsuccessful. This is a developing story.

    MORE:NewsSA NewsSACPSolly Mapaila