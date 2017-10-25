Gigaba's MTBPS: A Reflection Of Economic Mismanagement, DA Says

The DA has slammed finance boss Malusi Gigaba's medium-term budget policy statement, calling it a reflection of President Jacob Zuma's "catastrophic management of the economy".

The party's David Maynier said Gigaba's presentation of the budget policy in parliament on Wednesday reveals a "full-scale budget blow-out".

While Gigaba delivers this say-nothing #MTBPS The only thing falling faster than the Rand is the Presidents eyelids — John Steenhuisen MP (@jsteenhuisen) October 25, 2017​​​​​​

Pity Gigaba!His appointment led to S&P junk-grading SA.If not careful, his maiden Mini-Budget could lead to a disastrous capital withdrawal. — Iraj Abedian (@IrajAbedian) October 25, 2017

Maynier said the statement revealed a massive shortfall of R50.8-billion; a breach of the expenditure ceiling by R3.9-billion; and a "blow-out" in the budget deficit by R54-billion to R203-billion – or 4.3 percent of GDP – in the 2017/18 financial year.

Today we are going to listen to the Gupta Minister of Finance for the MTBPS and we expect nothing from him. He's got no integrity at all! — Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) October 25, 2017

"Worse, any prospect of the recovery now rests with a mystery presidential committee under [Zuma] who is ground-zero of the meltdown in the economy in South Africa," Maynier said.