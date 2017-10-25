Here's How To Dress Like South Africa's Best-Dressed Man

The GQ Best Dressed Awards 2017 announced "sartorial consultant" and self-proclaimed dandy Menzi Mcunu as its overall winner this week -- a major feat for the 21-year-old tailor and founder of the Afrocentric Gentleman service.

But what does it take to be South Africa's most stylish man?

"Going against the grain," Mcunu told HuffPost SA this week.

"To a large extent, most of society doesn't understand my sartorial dandyism and I am often marginalised because of it, but what truly makes a man stylish is a man's ability to be perfectly themselves through fashion."

Mcunu explained that a gentleman can only call himself "well-dressed" if he owns these three things:

1. A perfectly tailored, bespoke suit

"Preferably grey or blue, and try a check pattern such as a Glen Check or Prince of Wales."

I want to dress like him, I wish I could be him. #TheAfrodandySocialClub #louxmaclegacy #bewooden Photography by @mauvepixels A post shared by Menzi Mcunu (@menzi_xonx) on Sep 10, 2017 at 11:19am PDT

2. A white linen or cotton shirt

"It's versatile for the African summer."

A little R&R A post shared by Menzi Mcunu (@menzi_xonx) on Aug 14, 2014 at 2:24am PDT

3. A good pair of shoes

"I would say stick to classics such as brogues, loafers or double monks."

Details A post shared by Menzi Mcunu (@menzi_xonx) on Feb 4, 2016 at 5:14am PST

Where to get your new threads

"My favourite designers include Sash, I love the way he's incorporated South African urban workwear and made it into streetwear. I am also very fond of Mthoko Masondo, who is the founder of DM Bespoke. His cuts and attention to every stitch are unmatched," Mcunu said.