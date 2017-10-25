All Sections
    • NEWS

    Home Affairs DG Mkuseli Apleni's Suspension Overturned

    Apleni will walk back on the job with a smile.

    25/10/2017 12:26 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago
    The director-general of the Department of Home Affairs, Mkuseli Apleni's suspension was overturned on Wednesday, News24 reported.

    Read: Home Affairs Director-General Suspended In Shock Announcement

    Apleni was issued with a precautionary suspension in September, after reports that he had clashed with the department over the naturalisation of the Gupta family. He challenged his suspension, arguing that it is only the president who can either suspend or dismiss him.

    According to reports in June, Apleni had told Parliament's portfolio committee on home affairs that the naturalisation of the Gupta family was not tabled before Parliament, as legislation requires.

    Last week Tuesday, President Jacob Zuma reshuffled his Cabinet, which caused a delay and confusion on Apleni's application filed in court.

    MORE: