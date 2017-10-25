All Sections
    How Government Plans To Restore Economic Confidence

    National Treasury has clear plans to boost trust in the economy.

    25/10/2017 15:47 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago
    Siphiwe Sibeko / Reuters
    1. Restore the sustainability of fiscal policy
    • The Budget Facility on Infrastructure run by the National Treasury and the Presidential Infrastructure Coordinating Commission received 59 project submissions with an aggregate funding requirement of R35-billion. Several projects have been recommended for detailed appraisal.
    • Negotiations on the next public-service wage agreement are under way.
    1. Promote transformation and competitive outcomes by implementing sector reforms.
    • The Preferential Procurement Policy Framework Act Regulations took effect on 1 April 2017.
    • The Financial Sector Regulation Act was signed into law on 21 August 2017.
    1. Manage fiscal and economic risks associated with state-owned entities
    • Government granted South African Airways R5.2 billion to address debt obligations. This allowed SAA to avoid default, roll over some debt and continue negotiations with lenders. A permanent chief executive officer has been appointed, and the appointment of a chief restructuring officer is under way.
    • A private-sector participation framework and a template to determine and cost developmental mandates have been approved by Cabinet.
    • An energy task team resolved not to provide balance-sheet support to Eskom. The Minister of Energy announced that Eskom will sign power-purchase agreements with independent power producers at a tariff not exceeding 77c/kWh.
    1. Create policy certainty by finalising key legislative and policy processes
    • The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research completed a study on spectrum availability and open access.
    • The Competition Commission launched a market inquiry to investigate data prices.
    • Draft legislation is being finalised to facilitate the licensing of Postbank.
    • Implementation of the revised Mining Charter has been postponed to December 2017.
    • Government is consulting stakeholders on the Regulation of Agricultural Land Holdings Bill.
