    MONEY

    Malusi Gigaba Did Not Memorise an 8,000 Word Speech -- In Case You Were Still Wondering

    He is eloquent though -- tweeps will give him that.

    25/10/2017 18:00 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago
    Siphiwe Sibeko / Reuters
    South Africa's finance minister, Malusi Gigaba.

    Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba had a number of people fooled when he presented his medium-term budget policy statement to parliament on Wednesday.

    His eloquence, coupled with not referring to his manual presentation caused many to wonder how he managed to memorise an 8,000 worded presentation, figures and all.

    Not to say, it's an impossible feat.

    It turns out, however, that those mysterious green plants were hiding the not-so-visible teleprompters.

    Of course, there were those who felt Zuma could learn a thing or two from how Gigaba presented his speech today:

