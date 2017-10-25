Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba had a number of people fooled when he presented his medium-term budget policy statement to parliament on Wednesday.

His eloquence, coupled with not referring to his manual presentation caused many to wonder how he managed to memorise an 8,000 worded presentation, figures and all.

Not to say, it's an impossible feat.

#malusigigaba ...I'm impressed by this guy ,he doesn't read from paper ,his whole speech is in his head — brizodeep (@brizodeep) October 25, 2017

#MTBPS17 Gigaba is not even reading the speech, its like a lecture!! Impressive how dude handling himself #malusigigaba — Tata Ka Alakhe☺ (@Chosen_Darkie) October 25, 2017

Did Malusi Gigaba cram the entire speech? #MTBPS2017 — Sam (@SamNtlombe) October 25, 2017

#MalusiGigaba so he memorized the whole speech 🤔🤔🤔 wow — Amo Moloto (@am_moloto) October 25, 2017

I was very impressed I even asked if he has the speech with him #malusigigaba https://t.co/fzUoaPuVmt — Tata Ka Alakhe☺ (@Chosen_Darkie) October 25, 2017

He really practised. He hardly stumbled. — Taf-Taf (@taf_eezy) October 25, 2017

It turns out, however, that those mysterious green plants were hiding the not-so-visible teleprompters.

Best thing about #MTBPS2017 is that it looks like we finally installed teleprompters! (Hidden by the bushes on the floor) pic.twitter.com/lLWXBK9Na2 — Ruark Ferreira (@ruark) October 25, 2017

I was asking myself the same question until i saw his eyes moving in the same sequence after every 10 seconds. — Tlotlego Seleka (@Ted_Seleka) October 25, 2017

Of course, there were those who felt Zuma could learn a thing or two from how Gigaba presented his speech today:

😂😂😂Zuma reads his speech from the first till the last minute!

I wonder how he's feeling when his son in crime is just flowing #MTBPS2017 — Mutshidzi Ḽigege (@LigegeSpeaks) October 25, 2017

#MalusiGigaba presentation skills 💯

Ngathi he is programmed — scelo mafuleka (@sc3loz) October 25, 2017