In a stunt that looked fresh out of a Pixar movie, one man flew 8,300 feet (2530m) above ground lifted by nothing but helium balloons. Tom Morgan strapped himself to a camping chair for the flight in something reminiscent of the famous animated movie 'Up'. The 38-year-old flew 24km (14.9 miles) across South Africa, and while it looks undeniably beautiful, it wasn't a trip for the faint-hearted.

"It was a fairly indescribable feeling, wafting across Africa on a cheap

camping chair dangling from a load of balloons. Sort of peaceful and

terrifying in equal measure," he said. Morgan, who runs The Adventurists, a travel company based in Bristol, spent two days inflating the 100 balloons that would take him into the sky. The flight was originally due to take place in Botswana, but after numerous failed attempts it was relocated to South Africa. The team reportedly had just enough helium left for a final attempt.

