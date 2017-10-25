Missed The Mini-Budget Speech? So Did Ubaba kaDuduzane And Other 'Sleepist' MPs

If you missed the medium-term budget policy statement on Wednesday, you weren't the only one.

Members of Parliament (MPs), including President Jacob Zuma, also missed it -- by sleeping through most of Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba's maiden address.

Thanks to advancements in technology, however, these naps were captured -- and tweeps had a field day with it.

When You Have Stolen Everything, No Need To Hear The Speech About How Bleak The Economy Looks. pic.twitter.com/caj3VCkcYs — John Vlismas (@fortyshort) October 25, 2017

Baba taking a nap 🤣🤣#MTBPS2017 — Sikelela Matandela (@ForeverShakes) October 25, 2017

This is unbelievable, the number one sleeping while the Finance minister is giving his #MTBPS2017 We are led. — NGHULELE EDEN (@Tiyiselani_Eden) October 25, 2017

He's not asleep. He's downloading instructions from Moscow. pic.twitter.com/hP3B54jUkf — Mr. Missing (@chestermissing) October 25, 2017

"Procrastination and dithering must end...". Mr Gigaba, there is prograstination and dithering sleeping right next to you! #MTBPS2017 pic.twitter.com/ujF0F406h2 — Public Protester (@Pasco_e) October 25, 2017

ALSO READ: President Jacob Zuma (Probably) To Himself: 'Ska Ba Hemisa, Ska Ba Forgiva , Ska Ba Fa Chance'

It is not the first time ubaba kaDuduzane has been found far from awake during a budget speech:

In true Twitter style, this wasn't the only humorous observation made by tweeps during the mini-budget:

Rand is falling already.



Can someone pick it up please? https://t.co/YfsBuyvoIa — James Styan (@jamesstyan) October 25, 2017

Gigaba sounds like a magician. He makes the rand fall a s he speak #MTBPS2017 pic.twitter.com/XF8j0JeNr5 — Kalahari Mgibisa (@KalahariHD) October 25, 2017

#CountryDuty #MTBPS2017



Gigaba: We are growing the economy in the right direction



SA: Which direction?



Gigaba: Backwards (1.3%-0.7%)



SA: pic.twitter.com/YxBh8s59Ok — Mac Mofokeng (@Dmac176) October 25, 2017

