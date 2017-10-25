Missed The Mini-Budget Speech? So Did Ubaba kaDuduzane And Other 'Sleepist' MPs

If you missed the medium-term budget policy statement on Wednesday, you weren't the only one.
Members of Parliament (MPs), including President Jacob Zuma, also missed it -- by sleeping through most of Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba's maiden address.
Thanks to advancements in technology, however, these naps were captured -- and tweeps had a field day with it.
When You Have Stolen Everything, No Need To Hear The Speech About How Bleak The Economy Looks. pic.twitter.com/caj3VCkcYs— John Vlismas (@fortyshort) October 25, 2017
Baba taking a nap 🤣🤣#MTBPS2017— Sikelela Matandela (@ForeverShakes) October 25, 2017
Meanwhile...#MTBPS2017 pic.twitter.com/emy9whda7I— Xolisile Mbhele (@xolisile_mbhele) October 25, 2017
@MbuyiseniNdlozi you should have left with Zuma. @mgigaba is boring him now #MTBPS2017 #EFF@Julius_S_Malema pic.twitter.com/m2r6snO5sb— #SPIRIT🐂K1🔥#Trapa (@GopzRay) October 25, 2017
This is unbelievable, the number one sleeping while the Finance minister is giving his #MTBPS2017 We are led.— NGHULELE EDEN (@Tiyiselani_Eden) October 25, 2017
He's not asleep. He's downloading instructions from Moscow. pic.twitter.com/hP3B54jUkf— Mr. Missing (@chestermissing) October 25, 2017
"Procrastination and dithering must end...". Mr Gigaba, there is prograstination and dithering sleeping right next to you! #MTBPS2017 pic.twitter.com/ujF0F406h2— Public Protester (@Pasco_e) October 25, 2017
"Procrastination and dithering must end...". Mr Gigaba, there is prograstination and dithering sleeping right next to you! #MTBPS2017 pic.twitter.com/ujF0F406h2— Public Protester (@Pasco_e) October 25, 2017
Concentration levels, zero. Shameless #MTBPS2017 pic.twitter.com/jcyK6Y9yju— Public Protester (@Pasco_e) October 25, 2017
ALSO READ: President Jacob Zuma (Probably) To Himself: 'Ska Ba Hemisa, Ska Ba Forgiva , Ska Ba Fa Chance'
It is not the first time ubaba kaDuduzane has been found far from awake during a budget speech:
In true Twitter style, this wasn't the only humorous observation made by tweeps during the mini-budget:
On corruption
#MTBPS2017— 👊MULTEEMENTAL👊 (@ZWIDEHHLUCKY) October 25, 2017
Gigaba: we should expose corruption...
Zuma: pic.twitter.com/e6BbVoYs0r
On the currency
Rand is falling already.— James Styan (@jamesstyan) October 25, 2017
Can someone pick it up please? https://t.co/YfsBuyvoIa
Nomvula, this one's for you..#MTBPS2017 https://t.co/Qc71HV3ezx— judith february (@judith_february) October 25, 2017
Gigaba sounds like a magician. He makes the rand fall a s he speak #MTBPS2017 pic.twitter.com/XF8j0JeNr5— Kalahari Mgibisa (@KalahariHD) October 25, 2017
On economic growth
#CountryDuty #MTBPS2017— Mac Mofokeng (@Dmac176) October 25, 2017
Gigaba: We are growing the economy in the right direction
SA: Which direction?
Gigaba: Backwards (1.3%-0.7%)
SA: pic.twitter.com/YxBh8s59Ok
On new boards
SAA getting a new board, Eskom getting a new board...... EVERYBODY is getting a new board!!!! #MTBPS2017 😅— Caramel♌ (@Vovo_Sigaba) October 25, 2017