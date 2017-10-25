All Sections
    LIFESTYLE

    Missed The Mini-Budget Speech? So Did Ubaba kaDuduzane And Other 'Sleepist' MPs

    The President is not asleep, "he's downloading instructions from Moscow."

    25/10/2017 16:48 SAST | Updated 28 minutes ago
    Twitter

    If you missed the medium-term budget policy statement on Wednesday, you weren't the only one.

    Members of Parliament (MPs), including President Jacob Zuma, also missed it -- by sleeping through most of Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba's maiden address.

    Thanks to advancements in technology, however, these naps were captured -- and tweeps had a field day with it.

    ALSO READ: President Jacob Zuma (Probably) To Himself: 'Ska Ba Hemisa, Ska Ba Forgiva , Ska Ba Fa Chance'

    It is not the first time ubaba kaDuduzane has been found far from awake during a budget speech:

    Twitter

    Twitter

    In true Twitter style, this wasn't the only humorous observation made by tweeps during the mini-budget:

    On corruption

    On the currency

    On economic growth

    On new boards

