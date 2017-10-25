Woman Mauled To Death By A Dog In Australia

A woman has died after being attacked by a dog in suburban Canberra.

ACT Police say the woman died at the scene of the attack in the suburb of Watson at 3.40am on Wednesday, while a man was also injured.

The dog also attacked police who responded to an emergency call before the animal was euthanised by officers.

ACT Police said they were called to the Watson property after a number of neighbours heard a male voice calling for help.

When police arrived at the home, an injured man, who was in the backyard of the property, directed police inside to a woman in her late 40s. She was suffering serious injuries following the dog attack and CPR was applied. The woman later died, however the man was taken to hospital in a stable condition with a bite to his leg.

"This is a tragic event for the family and our thoughts go out to the family for what is quite a horrific incident," Detective Tony Crocker said at a press conference.

Detective Crocker also said that he is unaware of any fatal dog attacks having occurred before this in the ACT.

The ABC reports that the dog was a Pitbull and that the woman was a resident of the house. ACT Police however, are unsure who owns the dog and if it lived inside the house with the woman who was killed.

The man is helping police with their investigation.